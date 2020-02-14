Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 619 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 181.7% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 232.7% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.51.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,993,100 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $117.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $326.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

