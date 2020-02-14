Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 224 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $202.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.09 and a 200 day moving average of $184.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $163.66 and a 12-month high of $203.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

