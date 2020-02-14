Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 21.9% in January

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,230,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth $933,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 519.1% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 112,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. 57.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYK. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

LBTYK opened at $20.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $27.84.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

