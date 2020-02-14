Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NASDAQ:LTS) Trading Down 0.3%

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:LTS) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.49 and last traded at $3.49, approximately 756,345 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,098,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Its Independent Advisory and Brokerage Services segment offers advisory and securities brokerage services for clients, including advisor managed accounts, general securities, mutual funds, and variable and fixed annuities; brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, exchange-traded fund, and options execution; products comprising insurance, non-traded real estate investment trusts, and unit trusts; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services.

