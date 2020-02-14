Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 0.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 403.14 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.33), 3,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.