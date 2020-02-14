Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Shares Down 0.2%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (LON:KOS)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 403.14 ($5.30) and last traded at GBX 405.50 ($5.33), 3,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406.50 ($5.35).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 805 ($10.59) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 444.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 477.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (LON:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

