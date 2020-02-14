Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco accounts for about 3.1% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,942,000 after buying an additional 54,763 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 10.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,438,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,963,000 after buying an additional 235,928 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,001,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,852,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in British American Tobacco by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,224,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,200,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 301,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 119,283 shares during the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $44.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. British American Tobacco PLC has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

