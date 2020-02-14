Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 3.8% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after buying an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

