KeyCorp Weighs in on Masco Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 1,500.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.19.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $46.49 on Friday. Masco has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Manoogian sold 123,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $5,643,414.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 506,513 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,490.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,714 shares of company stock worth $16,632,204 in the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Masco by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,873 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 72.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 440,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 185,705 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,380 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masco by 26.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 35.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 203,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 53,786 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

