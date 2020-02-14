Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates CHF 28.50 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABBN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 23 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 25 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

