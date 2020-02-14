Kcash (KCASH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Kcash token can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, BitForex and HADAX. During the last week, Kcash has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $2.02 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

