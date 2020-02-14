Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. Kamada updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $298.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kamada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

