K12 (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of K12 (NYSE:LRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on K12 from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on K12 from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on K12 from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.11. 12,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,693. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.31.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $257.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. K12’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K12 will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 201,657 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 249,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 216,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 108,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 97,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.