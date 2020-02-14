Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) to post $17.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $30.00 million. Jounce Therapeutics reported sales of $20.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $156.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.87 million to $177.87 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNCE shares. BidaskClub cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In related news, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,274 shares of company stock worth $88,207. 44.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 300.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 15,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. 315,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

