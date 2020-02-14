Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allergan plc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AGN)

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allergan in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $17.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2021 earnings at $17.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGN. ValuEngine lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.72.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $198.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Allergan by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Allergan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Allergan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

