Jefferies Financial Group Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $60.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MIME. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.43.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME traded up $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. 1,292,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.64, a PEG ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.14. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $110.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mimecast will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $667,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $1,745,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,626,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,105,516.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $5,424,650. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.