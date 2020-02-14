Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. AutoNation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 214,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $9,653,836.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

