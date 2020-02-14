James S. Abernethy Sells 1,000 Shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Stock

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.48.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous None dividend of $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBK. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 199.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 44.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

