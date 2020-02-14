James R. Lines Buys 12,357 Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Stock

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) CEO James R. Lines purchased 12,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $224,526.69.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 26,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,443. Graham Co. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $25.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts expect that Graham Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter valued at $1,924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 73,793 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 160,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

