James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.01

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $20.66. James Hardie Industries shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 19,650 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 215.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 15,894 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

