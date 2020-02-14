Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives $10.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,233,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,688 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,178,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

