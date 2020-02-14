Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Trading Up 6.6%

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30, approximately 9,374 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.14 million and a P/E ratio of 25.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

