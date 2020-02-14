Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.82.

JACK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.30. 18,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,747. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $104,160.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,427.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,016 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,022. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after buying an additional 1,154,525 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after buying an additional 395,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after buying an additional 128,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after buying an additional 121,602 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 371,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,020,000 after buying an additional 121,525 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

