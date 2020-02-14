J2 Global Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti set a $118.00 price target on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. J2 Global has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.