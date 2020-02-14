J2 Global Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for J2 Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for J2 Global’s FY2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti set a $118.00 target price on J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 86,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.