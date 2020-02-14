Ixico (LON:IXI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $86.42

Ixico Plc (LON:IXI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and traded as low as $83.00. Ixico shares last traded at $83.00, with a volume of 39,982 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $39.09 million and a PE ratio of 92.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 86.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.47.

In other Ixico news, insider Giulio Cerroni acquired 24,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,840 ($26,098.40).

IXICO plc provides technology enabled services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

