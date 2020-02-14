Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of ICL stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,686. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. Israel Chemicals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after buying an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Israel Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,766,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 201.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 832,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Israel Chemicals by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,027,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 285,181 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

