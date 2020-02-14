Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) Given a €43.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Isra Vision (ETR:ISR) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Isra Vision and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Isra Vision and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ETR:ISR opened at €50.30 ($58.49) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €38.04 and its 200-day moving average is €38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.17. Isra Vision has a 52 week low of €26.80 ($31.16) and a 52 week high of €45.90 ($53.37). The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 43.51.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

