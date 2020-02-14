iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Synovus Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.75% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $72,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 197.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.25. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $110.52 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

