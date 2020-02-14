iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $9,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners HealthCare System Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,027,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 346,975 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

