iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Cutler Group LP

Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,724 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.13 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

