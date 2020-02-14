Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Irhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Irhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Irhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Irhythm Technologies.

Several brokerages recently commented on IRTC. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 40.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Irhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of IRTC traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 138,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Irhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

