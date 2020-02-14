Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.30.

IQV stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. Iqvia has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

