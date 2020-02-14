Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.15-7.35 EPS.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Iqvia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised Iqvia from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $174.30.
IQV stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.32. 2,967,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,776. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69. Iqvia has a one year low of $130.77 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
