Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.
Shares of IQV stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.
About Iqvia
IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.
