Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 2.24%. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $130.77 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iqvia from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

In other Iqvia news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

