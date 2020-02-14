IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $1.87 Million (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 22% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $186,247.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.