Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 14,568 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 909% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,444 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,833,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 2,348,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,335.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after buying an additional 1,515,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 714.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 262,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 230,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,041,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after buying an additional 2,053,080 shares during the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,211,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.17. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TME. New Street Research began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

