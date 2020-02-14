Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.06

Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and traded as high as $41.26. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 8,262 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Growth Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Small Cap Growth Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation while maintaining exposure. The Style Intellidexes apply a 10-factor style isolation process to objectively segregate companies into their appropriate investment style and size universe.

