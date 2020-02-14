Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.10. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.
Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
