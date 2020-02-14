Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.00

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and traded as high as $8.10. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 800 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Company Profile (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

