Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.40 and last traded at $39.22, approximately 17,526 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 22,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DJD. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 35.2% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period.

