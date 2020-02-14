Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.53 and last traded at $25.53, approximately 158 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.