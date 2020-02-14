Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Trading 6.3% Higher

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s stock price traded up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34, 925,684 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 594,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inuvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 46,199 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,764,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Inuvo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000.

Inuvo Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

Inuvo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, provides data-driven platforms that automatically identify and message online audiences across video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native devices, channels, and formats in the United States. The company's digital marketplace allows advertisers and publishers the opportunity to buy and sell advertising space in real time.

