Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Intellinetics Inc (OTCMKTS:INLX) rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.08 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 26,250 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 17,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Intellinetics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellinetics Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX)

Intellinetics, Inc develops, markets, and sells document solutions software to the public and private sectors in the United States. The company's software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.