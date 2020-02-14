IntelGenx Technologies (CVE:IGX) Shares Up 20.4%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX)’s stock price shot up 20.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.59, 506,780 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average session volume of 432,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.07.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

