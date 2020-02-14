Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.55-6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.21. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.55-6.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,328. Insight Enterprises has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.75.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $232,975.99. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

