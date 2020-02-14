Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,821,998.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 39,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,705. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 15.76, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.57.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $31.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLAB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 158,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.