Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,365,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
