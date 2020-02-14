Insider Selling: Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.53. The stock had a trading volume of 51,365,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,747,605. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,214,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,159,000 after acquiring an additional 257,888 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,907,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,050,000 after acquiring an additional 107,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 629.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,611,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,931 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

