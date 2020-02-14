Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £148.20 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 10 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($194.95).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get easyJet alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 10 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($197.32).

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Andrew Findlay bought 11 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($195.05).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.81) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,456.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target (up previously from GBX 1,240 ($16.31)) on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.