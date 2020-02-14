Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Incyte had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $78.05 on Friday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $71.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,354,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

