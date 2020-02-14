IMV (NYSE:IMV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IMV (NYSE:IMV) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of IMV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IMV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IMV in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.86.

IMV opened at $3.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. IMV has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65,300 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IMV in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in IMV by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IMV by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter.

IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

