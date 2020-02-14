ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) Shares Down 3.6%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 180,401 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 56,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.