IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMAC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IMAC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. 18,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,893. IMAC has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 114.16% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. On average, analysts forecast that IMAC will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAC Holdings, Inc operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions.

